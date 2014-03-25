Marion Cotillard Strikes A Ballerina Pose For Lady Dior

The actress is once again the face of the iconic handbag

Marion Cotillard has returned to as the face of Dior's iconic handbag Lady Dior, for the sixth year running.

The 38-year-old actress looks seriously amazing in a series of balletic poses in the new Pre-Fall campaign, taken by photographer Jean-Baptiste Mondino.

Wondering how Marion was captured gliding through the air with such grace? She was jumping off a trampoline, of course.

Naturally, Marion has teamed the Lady Dior handbag with a selection of elegant gowns designed by Raf Simons. Oh, to be able to spend our days jumping on trampolines in Dior dresses…

By Olivia Marks

Watch Marion Cotillard in the making of the campaign...