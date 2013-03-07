Marc Jacobs to design children’s swimwear

Marc Jacobs’s new baby swim range could mean matching beach outfits for star mums-and-babies like Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise.

Is there anything cuter than a little bit of Marc Jacobs? In surprise fash news, the answer is YES: a very little bit of Marc Jacobs!

The design genius, who launched kids’ line Little Marc in 2005 – to sit alongside mainline Marc Jacobs and diffusion Marc by Marc Jacobs – is now turning his hand to teeny tiny swimsuits for teeny tiny tots.

The swim/beach range, which will be inspired by the mainline ready-to-wear collection, is due out next spring in a collection of around 50 pieces, from £10.

“People are always looking for mommy-and-me-type things,” says Rosemarie DiLorenzo, owner of Swimwear Anywhere, the swimwear licensee for the range. “Honestly, the cuter, the better.”

Cuter is always better, isn’t it? We can’t wait to see a star parade of Marc Jacobs fans in matching outfits on the beach next summer: we're picturing Nicole Richie and Harlow Winter; Kate Moss and Lila Grace; Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple; Courteney Cox and Coco...

See the stars in Marc Jacobs.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood