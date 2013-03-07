Marc Jacobs launches festive pop-up

Marc Jacobs has brought his signature all-American charm to Harrods with an exclusive pop-up gift shop.

The Marc by Marc Jacobs pop-up boutique is filled with a vast range of handbags, wallets, jewellery and accessories, a number of which are exclusive to Harrods.

The pop-up will run until the end of December on the lower ground floor at Harrods. Decorated with flashes of fluorescent pink and dotted with giant pink chickens, the shop offers a fun and chic environment in which to do your Christmas shopping.

By Julia Chadwick