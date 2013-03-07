Feeling a little left out of the Balmain bling-a-thon? Hankering for a bit of Jennifer Lopez-style sparkle sparkle? Then fear ye not, the Tsars of all things magpie, Swarovski have teamed up with India’s hottest design talent, the delectable Manish Arora to produce a range of bling-alicious T-shirts, encrusted with crystals in his own inimitable quirky designs inspired by Indian spirituality.

Why not snazz up your ensemble with a cheeky flash of Ganesh – perfect for those who are finding all those whimsy florals a bit flouncy for their fashion chops. And if you’re feeling a bout of DIY creativity coming on then snap up his brilliant transfers and adorn your tired threads with a little bit of glitter goddess power. Not for shrinking violets but perfect for those days for when you want all eyes on you. Available from June – but get on the waiting list now by emailing iwant.manish@crystallized.com

Beyond this fab-collab, do check out the Swarovksi personalised service — now available online, with a few clicks of the mouse you can customize your very own piece of jewellery — perfect for any hard-to-please pals with birthdays coming up.

T-shirts by Manish Arora for Swarovski CRYSTALLIZED™ made with CRYSTALLIZED – Swarovski ElementsTM. Priced at £125 each, transfers from £10 swarovski-crystallized.com

By Victoria Moss