Mango Gets Ready To Launch A Plus-Size Line

The Spanish retailer is set to launch a collection to celebrate our curves

Mango is sure to put a smile on many lady's lips, with the news that they are to launch a plus-size collection.

The Spanish high-street retailer will debut the new collection, called Violeta by Mango, will be available online from January 15, 2014, and then in selected stores two days later.

Fronted by the beauiful Australian model Robin Lawley, the collection will include sizes ranging from 12-24, and promise to be 'comfortable, feminine and modern.'

Lawley, who also has her own swimwear line, joins Daria Werbowy, who is the current face of Mango, and follows in the footsteps of other beauties including Scarlett Johansson and Penelope Cruz.

Although so far we've only seen the back of Ms Lawley in the one campaign shot, we think this new collection is going to be a winner.

By Olivia Marks