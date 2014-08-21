Make Do And Trend With InStyle

Each month in InStyle, we show you how you can customise your clothes and accessories with this season’s trends.

Check out our September issue where Fashion Editor Amy challenged InStyle’s Art Assistant Viet to channel this season’s painterly trend on an Ilse Jacobsen bag – the results are amazing!

Fancy trying out customising your clothes for yourself, but don’t know where to start? The first thing you need is the right equipment. Investing in a quality sewing machine is a great way to begin, and you will have unique, crafty clothes in no time. Here are a couple we recommend (which are also quite a bargain!)

Singer Promise 1408 Sewing Machine

Was: £110 Now: £85 Buy it here

The Singer Promise 1408 is a true bargain at just £85. This machine is the ideal for beginners – it’s very easy to use, yet features all the standard and decorative stitches that you will need. There is also a big list of accessories that are included with your buy – bobbins, a pack of needles, a darning plate, a spool pin felt and a button sewing foot to name but a few.

Singer Simple 3221 Sewing Machine Simple

Was: £189 Now: £139 Buy it here

The Singer Simple 3221 is a great buy for an experienced, intermediate or beginner seamstress. It has an impressive 21 built-in stitch patterns, easy-stitch selection, fully automatic one-step buttonhole, to name but a few of its brilliant features. Whether you’re looking for a sewing machine for simple updates, or you are really into your dress-making – this machine has it all!

What are you waiting for? Make do and trend, and don’t forget to tweet us your creations @instyle_uk.

