Luxury fashion mecca Atelier-To-Go launches

If you were just thinking it was time for a new online shopping destination to sweep you off your fashionable feet, then you’re in luck because Atelier-To-Go has arrived!

Featuring a stylish set of contemporary labels and presented in an oh-so shoppable format, Atelier-To-Go will have you working high fashion pieces into your wardrobe with ease.

Each season five ‘spotlight’ designers will be focused on to offer an in depth but not overwhelming feel for these handpicked labels. Spring Summer 2013 sees L’Agence, Lara Bohinc, Paper London, Halston Heritage and Rebecca Minkoff take centrestage on the site, while buys from favourite fashion brands including Victoria Beckham Denim and Carven are also but a click away.

Founder and CEO of Atelier-To-Go Jacqueline Stuart explains of the site: “Every woman I know has felt the thrill of getting her hands on that wonderful must-have bag or lusted after a gorgeous TDF dress. We want to try and capture the sheer excitement of finding something lovely and special. My aim is for the Atelier experience to be like shopping with your cool but fun best friend.”



And having launched an iPad app, the experience is even easier.