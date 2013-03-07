Lulu Guinness launches new iPhone App

Calling all technology-loving fashionistas! Lulu Guinness has launched her first iPhone App and it’s a must-have for all finger-sliders.

Not content with simply creating accessories to adorn our iPhones, iconic designer Lulu Guinness has now ventured inside technology by bringing out her very own iPhone and iPad App.

Characteristically colourful and quirky, the App has a variety of interactive functions including navigating around Lulu’s inspiration board made up of iconic images and heritage pieces, exploring Lulu’s stores and the surrounding locations and following Lulu’s secret tips on must-see places.

Get a Lulu Guinness makeover with the Be A Glamour Girl section where you can accessorise photos with Lulu’s iconic clutches and choose a frame for the photo. Send to friends, save as wallpaper or post on the Lulu Lips campaign Facebook page – it’s up to you!

And the best bit? It’s totally free!

By Tara Gardner