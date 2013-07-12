Lulu Guinness celebrates with Jameela Jamil and Gemma Chan at her Paint Project party

It was a star-filled evening at Lulu Guinness’ Paint Project launch party, with stars including Laura Whitmore, Jameela Jamil and model Jasmine Guinness joining Lulu for an fashion-art explosion.

As part of the fashion house’s collaboration with artist Joseph Steele, guests witnessed three paint explosions which covered Lulu’s signature Hug and Hold bags with vibrant splashes of colour, creating 180 pieces of fash-fabulous paint splattered arm candy. The one-of-a-kind clutches, each featuring Lulu Guinness’ trademark lips stencil, go on sale from 12 July 2013, with three of the unique bags offered for auction on eBay in support of children’s art charity, The Art Room.

Speaking at the event, fashion designer Lulu Guinness said, “I’m driven to create something unique, and I think through this collaboration between art and fashion, we’ve really got something that’s never been seen before”. Joseph Steele added: “Making these bags has been all about creating something beautiful out of a moment of chaos. It's been an amazing experience, we've created around 180 individual works of art you can carry around with you.”

The clutches created during the event are available now, priced at £295, from www.luluguiness.com