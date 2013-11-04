Louis Vuitton Officially Names Nicolas Ghesquiere As Marc Jacobs' Successor

Louis Vuitton has a new artistic director in the shape of former Balenciaga designer, Nicolas Ghesquiere

Louis Vuitton has appointed Nicolas Ghesquiere as its new artistic director, after Marc Jacobs called time on his tenure at the French fashion house in October.

Rumours that Nicolas Ghesquiere would take up the high-profile position have been circulating for several weeks, and now Louis Vuitton has finally confirmed that they are true.

Announcing the news, Louis Vuitton said: 'The Maison Louis Vuitton is thrilled to welcome Nicolas Ghesquière, one of today’s greatest talents. He will bring a modern creative vision to the House’s women’s collections, building on the values of refinement, savoir faire and extreme quality which are at the heart of the Louis Vuitton Maison since 1854.'

Speaking to about his new appointment, Ghesquiere had this to say: Louis Vuitton has always incarnated for me the symbol of ultimate luxury, innovation and exploration... I am very honored of the mission that I am entrusted with, and proud to join the history of this great maison. We share common values and a vision.

We cannot wait to see what Ghesquiere has in store for the Louis Vuitton's womenswear. Roll on February...

By Olivia Marks