Louis Vuitton Arrives At Dover Street Market

It's official: from today we'll be able to nab the latest pieces from our most coveted luxury brand Louis Vuitton at London concept store, Dover Street Market.

Located on the first floor of the Georgian building, the Louis Vuitton pop up store opens today until 14th October. The space will be dedicated to an edit of Vuitton's statement pieces from its AW14 collection (Nicolas Ghesquiere's debut, as if we'd forgotten).

If, like us, a full on head-to-toe LV look is a little out of your price range, the edit will also include LV's infamous accessories, hot off the runway. From the classic LV emblazoned leather goods to jewellery and sunglasses, there's a little bit of Vuitton for everyone.

We're not so secretly excited about the Louis Vuitton dedicated corner window appearing at DSM from 1st September covering SS15 London Fashion Week. What can we say? If we have to wait until December for Harrod's Christmas windows, we'll feast our eyes on the LV one in the meantime, thank you very much.

Check out the LV pop up at Dover Street Market from today.

By George Driver/@iamgdriver