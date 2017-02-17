Lottie Moss’s New Chanel Campaign Will Make Kate Proud

If you’re looking for eyewear inspiration, look no further than Lottie Moss.

The 19-year-old English model and younger half-sister to legendary supermodel Kate Moss has officially entered Karl Lagerfeld's world as the face of Chanel’s spring-summer 2017 eyewear campaign. In a series of images photographed by Lagerfeld himself, the fresh-faced talent lends her natural glow to the camera, posing with a light coral lip and an innocence that resembles early Kate.

Set to a summer-ready, ‘70s-like tune, Moss also amps up the Chanel in a campaign video above, where she’s dressed in a nude dress and XXL sunglasses.

Most recently, the model, who has also racked up the experience for Bulgari and Topshop, walked Chanel’s 2016-17 Chanel Métiers d'Art collection.