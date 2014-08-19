Look Which Brits Have Joined The World's Highest Paid Models List

It's no surprise that Gisele has scooped the top spot once again, but there are some new faces in Forbes' annual list too

And so for another year, Gisele Bündchen has been named as the world's highest paid model by Forbes.

This is the eighth year in a row that the Brazilian super has bagged the top spot, with Forbes estimating the beauty is worth a staggering £28 million.

So while we're not surprised that Ms Bündchen is the wealthiest, there are also some new names in the list, which this year has been stretched to include the top 21 model earners.

Kate Upton in a newcomer to the list, sharing joint third place with the likes of Kate Moss and Miranda Kerr who all took home £4m each. And best pals Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn have made their premiere appearances in the list, too.

But despite the fact that Ms Delevingne seems to be the face of everyone and everything – the 22-year-old currently stars in campaigns for Mulberry, Burberry, YSL Beauty and DKNY – it's her close pal Jourdan Dunn that's brought home more bacon this year, with earnings of £2.4m compared to Cara's £2m.

Still, we're sure Ms D is not complaining… esepcially not with Hollywood beckoning.

By Olivia Marks