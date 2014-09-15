London Fashion Week SS15: Preen

Preen had a lot to live up to after its Star Wars homage last season, and for SS15, its vision couldn't be more different...

Where do you go after Darth Vader? To the African Maasai Mara via an English cricket pitch, obviously...

After last season’s trip to a galaxy far far away, an equally quirky crop of references had been poured into Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi’s SS15 collection. Each piece fizzed with colour and print.

Fabric inspired by African tribal wraps was mashed up with florals, beading, lace and even the cream cable knit of an English cricket jumper. Later in the collection the looser silhouettes were replaced with brilliant white structured jackets with statement neon zips and striped bandage dresses.

A bit of zipped neoprene meant there were still a few space age elements, though for this time, at least, Darth Vader stayed away.

By Lucy Pavia