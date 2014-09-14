London Fashion Week SS15: Marchesa

Marchesa made a return to its hometown of London for Fashion Week for the first time in 10 years and boy are we glad it did...

Taking our seats in the Banqueting House on Whitehall, there's an energy in the air that turns to pure excitement as the models begin their catwalk strut. Marchesa are back where they belong - on the LFW schedule for the first time in ten years - and what a homecoming it was.

Known for their Hollywood-worthy red carpet gowns, Marchesa has become a go-to label for many of Tinseltown's brightest stars, but this season, the brand's main women, Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig, looked past the red carpet to bring us something way fresher.

Georgia May Jagger kicked off what we can best describe as modern-day fairytale. The embellishment, lace and tulle we've all come to expect (and needless to say, love) from the Marchesa camp were all present but, for SS15, what they did with it had a notable rock-'n'-roll vibe.

From sheer lace skirts to off the shoulder dresses, billowing sleeves and delicate floral applique, we were instantly transported to what Woodstock would've looked like had it been given a couture do-over. Think gypsy-esque silhouettes paired with 3D floral head garlands.

It may have been offbeat but the entire collection was still very romantic with gold-leaf lace, draped backs revealing the perfect amount of flesh, ruche sleeves, finishing with a hot pink duchess satin finale number complete with hand-sewn embroidery.

All in all, Marchesa's latest collection is full-blown proof that fairytales do sometimes come true... Welcome back to the big smoke, ladies.

By Maxine Eggenberger