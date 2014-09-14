London Fashion Week SS15: J.W. Anderson

The fash pack crammed into a tiny, hot room on Southampton Row for J.W. Anderson's show on Saturday - the former site of Central Saint Martins - with an audience including Anna Wintour and Olivia Palermo sitting so close to the catwalk that it was often hard to see the clothes. Don't worry though, we had our keen eyes peeled...

If you like a strong nautical theme, this is a collection for you. Anderson took the idea and ran with it, adorning navy flares with brassy naval buttons and stringing pieces of rope through buttonholes on waistcoats. Even the shoes resembled topsiders - deck shoes with a distinctive Cornish pasty stitching on the toe - but were less practical for a sailing trip with their quirky, chunky rubber heels.

Fans of this brand might be more drawn to the leather pieces in the collection; the softly ruched crop tops and matching skirts at the end of the show might be tricky to wear but were so beautiful that we reckon they're definitely worth a try. A navy leather vest styled with an orange leather skirt was a standout look, and we loved the long sleeved tops with attached spaghetti strap vests, partly because they reminded us of what we wore in 1994, but also because that's a really good look.

Oh, and one final thing to consider. Flares: they're back.