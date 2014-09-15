London Fashion Week SS15: Jonathan Saunders

In all of its delicate beauty, Jonathan Saunders' SS15 collection was certainly a stunning sight to behold

Located just a stones-throw away from the hustle and bustle of Oxford Street lies The British Museum, one of the grandest buildings in the capital and a hidden gem amongst the sky-scrapers and '60s office blocks that scatter the centre. Last night, this historic location played host to Jonathan Saunders' S/S15 showcase, clearly mirroring the hidden beauty of the collection itself.

The room buzzed in a haze of blue as Olivia Palermo, Poppy Delevingne and Laura Bailey took to their front row seats. Once everyone was settled, the lights turned a bright white, and the models began their walk.

Taking a delicate turn for the spring season, Saunders explores fabric in its most lightweight of forms. Said to be inspired by the folds and origami of paper, the range was dusted with soft and sheer chiffon dresses and tops complete with angular yet soft prints, held together with nothing more than string ties and the hope that a gust of wind shouldn't scurry past.

Throughout the line, you can see his interest in the effects of paper progress into tissue-like corsages that completely adorned tops and skirts to create a very new and fresh texture.

Cut-out flowers and petals in bead and sequin we're embroidered and appliqued to slightly heavier crepe tailoring, while soft and full bows were used to cinch and finish tops and trousers like perfectly-wrapped parcels. Somewhat fitting for a collection that's undoubtedly refreshing gift to S/S style.

Sticking to a colour-palette of striking blue, crisp white and caramel, then lifted with silver and bronze metallics, the hues we're just as dreamy as the fly-away fabrics.

Floral motifs and Breton stripes were present throughout but the real focus always remained on the soft form and structure. There are no tricks here; this is purely a love-letter to fashion at its most refined. Unforced, raw and effortlessly beautiful.

By Maxine Eggenberger