London Fashion Week SS15: House Of Holland

We can always rely on Henry Holland to bring a playful twist to LFW, and this season is certainly no different...

No designer has a front row gang quite so loyal as InStyle columnist Henry Holland. Team Henry were out in force to see their pal's new ss15 collection, feet tapping along to the crashing seventies soundtrack: Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof, Nicola Roberts and Rita Ora.

The clothes were as energetic as the guests. Inspired by festival groupies (the invite was stuck on an old vinyl) the collection was packed with Sixties and Seventies references ranging from A-line minidresses to long kick flares.

Some pieces featured giant applique flowers, others were edged with suede fringing, covered with jacquard or given a disco punch in sequins.

The florals were less English country garden and more seventies bedspread (in a good way) in shades of acid yellow, pink and tangerine. We can see his slogan jackets being a hot favourite in the VIP tent at Glastonbury next year.

By Lucy Pavia