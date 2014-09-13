London Fashion Week SS15: Eudon Choi

We’ve got a massive soft spot for Eudon Choi - how could we not when the whole team wore his designs for the Friday of London Fashion Week (check out our LFW wardrobe diary). This eclectic collection had us swooning and what was great about it was that there was something for everyone - we have really different tastes within the team, but we were all catered for. Shopping editor Robyn had her eye on a loose-fitting oversized shirt, while fashion features editor Hannah was rather taken with a yellow floral print three-piece trouser suit and acting executive fashion editor Sophie loved the voluminous, billowy white dresses at the end of the show.

Rex

Some looks ventured into Little House on the Prairie territory (in a totally good way), with pinafores, layered petticoats and lace panels. Others - masculine in shape but with a feminine print - felt like they might have suited a dandy on Carnaby Street in the Sixties. Lightweight summer coats were well represented; the humble trench coat was reworked, the blazer made and appearance and there was even a donkey jacket with a pretty floral patch pocket. This brand is brilliant if you want an unusual, eyecatching look that’s also really easy to wear. Believe us - we’ve tried it!

By Hannah Rochell