London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013: Temperley London, Mary Katrantzou & Jonathan Saunders

With Temperley London, Mary Katrantzou and Jonathan Saunders all on Sunday afternoon’s London Fashion Week line-up it was always going to be a killer day and the fashion pack weren’t left disappointed.

Never has a collection been named so fittingly as that of Kate Middleton favourite, Temperley London: ‘Return to Elegance.’ Soft but structured, vibrant but calm, it was old school glamour but in the most modern way. While shapes were kept classic, details including sheer stripes, embellished embroideries and ornate appliqués felt like something out of this world.

Next up and storming the runway with a killer soundtrack including David Bowie, print queen Mary Katrantzou put a whole new spin on Spring Summer 2013 with her cute-as-can-be postage stamp and bank note prints. Taking inspiration from far-flung currencies, the style tour de force delivered sharp, graphic silhouettes, with shirtdresses, cigarette pants, and kick hems, in billowing silks and cotton twill.

And pushing himself to new extremes, Jonathan Saunders made front rowers long for Spring Summer 2013 to be able to get their mits on sci-fi metallic skirts, stripes, power suits and softer teardrop print separates. With elements of pop culture combined with a 70s disco vibe, we can’t wait to see who will wear it first.

