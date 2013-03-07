London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013: Matthew Williamson & Marios Schwab show reports

A hugely anticipated show from style genius Marios Schwab packed in the fash crowd with the likes of musician Bobby Gillespie hitting the front row. And if day three's previous shows Margaret Howell and Nicole Farhi delivered pared-down palettes, Marios Schwab upped the energy, sending Ancient Greek-meets-Navajo tribal warriors down his runway doused in petrol blue and scarlet pleated leathers, Swarovski crystal detailing, with fringing splashed over everything even the Ancient Greek sandals. Received with thunderous applause, the final walk on for the Spring Summer 2013 collection revealed just how far the designer has come and how much further he can go.

Celebrating his 15th anniversary this year, Matthew Williamson made sure his Spring Summer 2013 collection packed plenty of punch as it strutted with unbreakable confidence down the runway which boasted panoramic skyscraper views over London.

With a star-packed front row including InStyle's cover star Olivia Palermo, the show kicked off to a killer soundtrack with Cara Delevingne making the first exit in a delicious dip-dyed silk printed jacket. Magnificent Indian vistas on chiffon trousers, mixed with two-tone colour edge cropped capris added extra depth to the line. And, working up to a kaleidoscope of colour, the style maestro sent deliciously draped evening gowns of all colours of the rainbow down the runway, culminating in the most mouthwatering final walk on we've seen so far in London. We're in no doubt that this covetable fashion collection will be seen on many a red carpet to come.

