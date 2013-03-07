London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013: Holly Fulton, House of Holland, Moschino Cheap and Chic...

The show-stopping catwalk creations just keep coming on day two of London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013 with Holly Fulton, House of Holland, Moschino Cheap and Chic ruling the runway...

Day two of London Fashion Week lived up to its high expectations, with fashion labels including Holly Fulton, House of Holland, Moschino Cheap and Chic and Issa pleasing the fashion pack.

Holly Fulton showcased a strong collection, going super saccharine with her dreamy, mouth-watering creations. Floral sequin embroidery, splashed over poppy plastics and soft pastel leathers was key, but in signature Holly Fulton style, the print still ruled the collection.

There could be no doubting the excitement that filled the room ahead of Jasper Conran’s Spring Summer 2013 fashion presentation. His latest offering was nothing short of a spectacle, as barefoot models paraded down the faux-grass catwalk infront of a neon flower lit backdrop, wearing playful frilly frocks, tailored blazers, leather jackets, sequinned Breton-striped dresses and even a patchwork beaudeau ballgown. A significant change from the designer's usual classic creations, but he delivered yet again!

