London Fashion Week party time!

LFW is about the clothes but it’s also about supping some Champers and partying with the capital's hottest fashionistas… And we've got the list of must-have invites!

It's only a week until a horde of international fashion editors descend on London to don their finest, take their pews in the front row and check out what Britain's hottest fashion talent have got in store for the S/S 10 season.

And while we're as excited about the shows themselves as if we were waiting on a same-day net-a-porter delivery, it's the after-party invites that have really got us going.

First up, Herve Leger - he of the bodycon bandage dress worn by every celeb from Cheryl Cole to Rihanna - will be launching a store on Lowndes Street, Knightsbridge.

We're expecting a smattering of celebrities and not much in the way of canapés – after all, there's not much give in those skintight frocks!

On Sunday Mulberry will be hosting their S/S 10 presentation in the glamorous surroundings of Claridges with a post-show soiree in the hotel's beautiful ballroom. Swish!

And the hot ticket? Most definitely Burberry's blow-out bash to celebrate their brand spanking new HQ in London.

And don't worry if your invites got lost in the post… InStyle.co.uk will be bringing you all the party action straight from LFW. Check back here from Friday 18 September for all your Fashion Week updates.

By Pat McNulty

