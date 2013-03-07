London Fashion Week kicks off!

A flurry of models and fashionistas will be spotted at Somerset House today for the start of what promises to be a super-stylish and ultra-busy London Fashion Week.

Hot tickets today include Hannah Marshall, the Brit designer who counts Erin O’Connor as her pal and muse and who is known for her exquisite Gothic-style frocks, Aussie designers Sass & Bide, pioneers of the drainpipe trouser who in seasons past have brought us the sell-out Black Rats leggings, and PPQ, the label loved by London cool kids including Peaches Geldoff and Alexa Chung.

Weekend highlights include Topshop Unique’s must-see show on Saturday, which will take place in the old Eurostar Tunnel at Waterloo, plus heavyweights Julien Macdonald, Vivienne Westwood and Matthew Williamson on Sunday.

By Maria Milano