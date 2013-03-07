LONDON FASHION WEEK: Jonathan Saunders, House of Holland and Jaeger London, plus Olivia Palermo, Beyonce AND Kristen Stewart front row at Mulberry!

It's been an action packed London Fashion Week so far, with some of Britain's most talented designers showcasing their spring summer collections before the likes of Kristen Stewart, Kate Moss, Olivia Palermo, Nicola Roberts and Pixie Lott.

It's been a huge weekend for London Fashion Week so far (and there's plenty more to come) with fashion big guns Jonathan Saunders, Jaeger, Vivienne Westwood, House of Holland and more showcasing their spring summer 2012 collections to a star-studded front row including Kristen Stewart, Kate Moss, Beyonce, Olivia Palermo and Pixie Lott to name a few.

LONDON FASHION WEEK PICS

Things kicked off with Julien Macdonald's line-up of structured origami sheaths and sweeping yellow, white and black red carpet gowns in front of a captive audience that included Rosario Dawson, Eliza Doolittle and Alesha Dixon.

Then it was off to Mustique thanks to Jaeger London's Stuart Stockdale, who took us all (including Olivia Palermo and Laura Bailey) on summer holiday with his striped shorts, tailored tweed jackets and lace-embellished LBDs.

Keeping bang on trend was Henry Holland who issued his Pastel Punk range, comprising splotch-print denims and snake-print bomber jackets, in pretty ice cream shades. It was like watching a modern-day version of Grease with the designer's pals Nicola Roberts and Pixie Geldof in the front row leading the new Pink Ladies.

GET THE LONDON LOOK FOR LESS!

Finally, the darling of British fashion, Jonathan Saunders wowed us with his circle-skirted dresses and waffle knits in all the colours of the rainbow.

Next it was mum-to-be Beyonce's turn to impress us with her design skills as she and mum Tina Knowles presented their House Of Dereon collection at Selfridges.

But Saturday was not over there - star-studded parties included Fendi's Sloane Street shop opening, Roberto Cavalli's stor opening just across the street, a Jonathan Saunders after-party and a Roberto Cavalli bonanza at Battersea Power Station that saw everyone from Kelis to Bianca Jagger supping on the Locanda Locatelli-catered feast.

FRONT ROW CELEBRITIES!

And if yesterday was big, Sunday is shaping up to be huge, with an early start from Mulberry at Claridges boasting the most impressive front row celeb list so far - Kate Moss in double denim and a black hat chatting to Kristen Stewart, along with Brit actresses Romola Garai and Hayley Atwell. The Claridges ballroom was transformed with sparkling fairy lights, fairground imagery and giant ice-creams for the seaside themed show, as guests were served pink lemonade and ices.

Today expect more trends and celebs from Richard Nicoll, Paul Smith and Matthew Williamson.

Stay tuned to InStyle for all your Fashion Week updates!

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER FOR LIVE UPDATES