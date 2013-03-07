London Fashion Week: Burberry set to pull in the celebs

With Kristen Stewart and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in town, the mystery about Burberry's London Fashion Week front row has got us all buzzing...

Just when we thought we couldn't get any more star power in London, in pop Kristen Stewart, Kate Moss and Sienna Miller to the fashion front rows. And with Christopher Bailey unveiling his spring/summer collection for Burberry today, it's bound to get a whole lot starrier. We're predicting Twilight babe Kristen will make another appearance, plus Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and hottie Douglas Booth - but who knows who else the fashion giant has got up its stylish sleeve...?

Also on schedule today are It-boy Christopher Kane and Alice Temperley. Check back for all the photos and breaking trends!

