LIMITED EDITION: Katia Lombardo’s stilettos get tickled pink for charity

My-wardrobe.com and Katia Lombardo have teamed up in support of Breakthrough Breast Cancer.

With a resume that cites Vera Wang, Antonio Berardi and Roberto Cavalli, shoe designer Katia Lombardo is more than up to the challenge of a collaboration. And this is a star pairing we’ll all be wanting to get our charitable hands on.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Katia Lombardo and my-wardrobe.com have produced a limited edition shoe, of which 20% of the proceeds will go to Breakthrough Breast Cancer.

The patent peep-toe stiletto comes from the reputed Katia Lombardo design stock, but with a little pink twist. A unique Breakthrough Breast Cancer pink lacquer has been added to the sole, so that the wearer can give a feminine flash of support for this incredibly worthwhile charity.

Over 46,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. Breakthrough Breast cancer is a charity dedicated to the prevention, treatment and ultimate eradication of breast cancer.

So what better reason to get onto my-wardrobe.com, buy your pair of the limited edition shoes, and step out in style at the same time as showing your support for Breakthrough Breast Cancer.

By Sarah Smith