Lights, camera, fashion!

Following news that cult director David Lynch – famed for brain-spinning hits like Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive – has directed a new episode of the Lady Dior campaign with gorgeous Nine star Marion Cotillard, the fashion world is abuzz with the latest director-brand pairing.

SEE MORE MARION COTILLARD NEWS

Oscar-winner Martin Scorsese was seen filming a top-secret ad in Williamsburg, Brooklyn over the weekend – for none other than Chanel.

Chanel, of course, is no stranger to top-flight directors – Moulin Rouge! director Baz Luhrmann took the helm on one of the most expensive ads ever for Chanel No 5, starring Nicole Kidman and Love, Actually hottie Rodrigo Santoro.

David Lynch has previously worked with Christian Louboutin and directed a Gucci fragrance ad. Elsewhere in fash land, Christina Ricci stars in a short film by Sting’s son Jake Sumner to promote the Donna Karan Eldridge bag. Is the fashion world crying out for an Oscar?

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood