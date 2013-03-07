Liberty opens its Luella Christmas grotto

Fashion’s queen of whimsy Luella Bartley teams up with Liberty for a Christmas extravaganza

It’s Chriiiistmaaaaaaaaas! Well, not quite, but with Halloween a distant memory and the fireworks fading, we at InStyle Towers already have visions of sugar-plums dancing in our heads.

And what better place to ease our way into the winter wonderland feeling than Liberty’s Luella grotto? The designer, whose fans include Alexa Chung and Zooey Deschanel, has curated Liberty’s window displays, featuring snow-covered trees, trad frosted panes and adorable woodland creatures.

Sadly, this might be your last chance to partake in the Luella label's kitsch delights – in a shock announcement made today, the designer announced that her label was to cease trading.

Christmas shopping can be a horror (orc-like crowds battling it out for the last chocolate orange) or, as we prefer, a delight: start now and take it slowly, in the “a gift for you, a gift for me, a break for champagne and cake” style, then spend December supping hot chocolate (or mulled wine).

If you’re short on inspiration, check out Luella Bartley’s Christmas picks – from adorable fashion designer finger-puppets to kitsch key rings and sweet scarves, the grotto is jam-packed with quirky festive goodies.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood