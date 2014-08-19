Leopard Goes Bold: A New Take On The Classic Print

It's stark. It's fresh. It's apologetically bold. Leopard print just got a whole lot tougher for AW14...

Leopard print will always be a firm style favourite amongst the most seasoned fashionista's but, for 2014, everyones go-to animal print has had a bit of a re-vamp.

Gone are the mottled, blurred prints that tend to blend in more seamlessly with the rest of your existing wardrobe. Now, Leopard print is all about the bold and somewhat minimal structure of the spots, which in turn creates a more statement, noteworthy print.

Rex Features

Of course the timeless black and tan hues dominate both the high-street and designer circuits alike but now, more so than ever, leopard print comes in several colour-guises from vivid pink to more wearable burgundy or monochrome.

Wear them with ultra-bright separates for the ultimate in stand out style or work them with your trusty basics to offset the leo motif; it's entirely up to you. Just be sure to invest in this stark take on big-cat prints stat, before the rest of the fash pack catch on.

To get you started, we've rounded up some of our favourite leopard print 2.0 buys. No Thank You letters required...

By Maxine Eggenberger

1. Leopard Print Crepe De Chine Dress, £1030, Gucci

Nodding to the '70s trend with the cute pussybow neckline, pair this shift with leather over-the-knee boots and a faux fur gilet for an offbeat fashion combo.

Browns

2. Pastel Animal Midi Skirt, £45, Warehouse

You might not think it but yellow is unexpectedly one of the hottest colours for autumn, meaning you get the wear out of this midi all next season too. Wear it with navy, not black, for a chicer take on colour-blocking.

Gucci

3. Printed Leopard Shorts, £25.99, Zara

Zara have hit the bold-leo nail on the head with these toffee-hued tailored shorts. What's more, they've also modelled the hit print in a top and a dress too. It's so on-point, we're tempted to invest in the lot...

Warehouse

4. 'Marissa' Fringe Sandals, £560, Sophia Webster at Browns

Channel your leopard fix through your accessories too. We're loosing sleep over these uh-mazing Sophia Webster heels. They single-handily prove that a leopard print/bright colour combo can look sleek. Bravo, SW...