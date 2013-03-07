Leighton Meester's Style Makeover

Leighton Meester is the new style icon on the block as she launches her budding pop career

Leighton Meester is on one BIG fashionable mission as she works to launch her pop career. And what better way to reinvent oneself than adorning yourself in an array of fashion forward pieces that are sure to make your fans go weak at the knees.

Over the past few weeks Leighton has been seen stepping out in not one, not two but several edgy outfits – part Lady GaGa part Diane Kruger, Leighton has successfully bridged the gap between the bizarre and the beautiful.

Seen here (far left) at TAO nightclub, Leighton welcomed in the New Year wearing a lime Nina Ricci frock with Derek Lam strappy heels. Just days before the Gossip Girl had wowed in a super-sexy scalloped edged dress by IT Brit designer Christopher Kane.

And the fashion feast didn’t stop there, Leighton attended the Z100 Jingle Ball back in December wearing a leather cut-out dress by London favourite Louise Goldin (bottom far left) and then it was over and out as Leighton flashed her bra (trust us, you’ll be contemplating this tend come spring) as she arrived to perform at The Underground Chicago.

We can’t be sure about Leighton’s pop career just yet but one thing is for ABSOLUTE certain – a style icon in the making we have!

By Kat Webster/missfashioncom.blogspot.com