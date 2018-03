Fashion-loving Leighton Meester is in full Blair Waldorf mode on the Gossip Girl set in two adorable hats!

Watch out Kate Middleton – Blair Waldorf is on the verge of stealing your crown for best hat-wearing fashionista!

The Gossip Girl, played by Leighton Meester, was snapped on set yesterday in an adorable mini top hat fascinator and today in a structured little beret to complement her girly outfit.

Perfect for ladies looking for wintery wedding guest dress outfits!

By Maria Milano