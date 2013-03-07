Lauren Conrad v Miley Cyrus: Battle of the LBDs

Lauren and Miley battle it out for best (LBD) dressed at the VH1 Divas bash

The VH1 Divas 2009 event took place last night in a whirlwind of girl-power performances at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Artists such as Jordin Sparks, Jennifer Hudson and Leona Lewis performed as part of the star-studded line up.

But the celeb-fave on the red carpet appeared to be the little black dress, with Adele, India-Arie and Kelly Clarkson all sporting stunning diva takes of the classic.



The fierce battle for best LBD however, was between pop singer Miley Cyrus, top left, and ex-Hills front-lady, Lauren Conrad, below left.

The Hannah Montana actress shook off her tween image in a very sexy plunge-back dress, with a long train and delicate diamanté detailing on the shoulder and straps by DSquared2. Very sophisticated!



Effortlessly glamorous, Lauren Conrad dazzled in a figure-hugging minidress. With a demure neckline and understated hair and make-up, this outfit exudes debonair chic.



Maybe we’ll have to call this one a tie!

By Kath Hooper