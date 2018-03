We're rounded up the most stylish new in store pieces from French Connection, Zara, Whistles and more…

As the temperature drops, time to stock up on fabulous faux-fur jackets, chunky knitwear, gorgeous boots and more with this week's new in store shopping guide.

LATEST FASHION PICKS

If that's not enough, we've got plenty of stunning evening gowns, work-worthy courts and statement jewellery - you won't want to miss it!

SHOP NEW IN STORE