We've rounded up the hottest new in store pieces this week from River Island, Whistles, Topshop and more...

If you love a bit of glitz, you'll certainly find something to suit in this week's new in store drop. From sequinned collars, glitter brogues and mouth-watering jewellery, it's time to party with our pick of the best new pieces.

LATEST FASHION PICKS

We've also got chic knitwear, sleek and smart coats, dazzling day dresses and plenty of arm-candy, all in store now...

SHOP NEW IN STORE