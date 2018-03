Spring dresses, pleated skirts and MORE, don't miss this week's new in store drop....

Your summer wardrobe is sorted with this week's new in store goodies. We've got festival must-haves, pretty pleated skirts, edgy sandals and cool cover-ups.

NEW IN STORE

So whether you're looking to glam up your vacation suitcase or simply seeking some pared-down classics, we've got them all!

SHOP FASHION BUYS