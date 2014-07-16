Lara Stone Revealed As The Face Of Calvin Klein's Cult New Campaign

Heading back to their '90s roots, the brand have teamed up with supermodel Lara Stone to bring their throwback campaign bang up to date...

Lara Stone has just been unveiled as the face of Calvin Klein Jeans AW14 campaign, playing homage to the brands iconic advertisements that stormed the '90s.

The 30-year-old Dutch supermodel is no stranger to modelling for the designer, having fronted various of their campaigns in the past. So, it comes as no surprise that they've called upon her to help catapult their latest ad into the fashion spotlight.

Emblazoned with the slogan #mycalvins, the shots coincide with the brands social media push, inviting fans to show off their take on the Calvin Klein waistband trend for themselves - a campaign which has already proved majorly successful with some of the worlds top fashion bloggers.

Calvin Klein

Showing off the logo-heavy band of her underwear in a series of flesh-baring shots, it's hard to believe that Lara gave birth to her son just last year! If that's not work-out inspiration, we don't know what is.

The big question: has flashing your undies really become stylish? If you look like Lara doing it, we certainly think so...

By Maxine Eggenberger

