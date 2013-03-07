Lanvin Maison launches its first ever eyewear collection!

Get on down to Knightsbridge next month for the launch of Lanvin Maison’s first-ever eyewear collection at Harvey Nichols!

Developed under the visionary guidance of Alber Elbaz, creative director at Lanvin, this exclusive line of sunglasses mixes retro and contemporary styles to perfection.

Industrial hues, such as gunmetal grey and rust are softened by materials such as horn and printed leather, but it’s the addition of crystals and stones that give this range the glam factor.

You can view the collection by this most covetable of labels in store or online from 1 February (although if Lanvin’s line for H&M in 2010 is anything to go by, you best start queuing now!).

By Deborah Baker