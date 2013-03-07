Lanvin designs the Claridge's Christmas tree!

For Christmas tree lovers, it doesn't get much better than a visit to see the spectacular Claridge's Christmas tree and this year it's got even better as Lanvin's Creative Director has taken over the design reigns.

Christmas 2011 is all about colour and nostalgia as Monsieur Lanvin has given this tree plenty of twinkling baubles, glittery love hearts and even a mini puppet of the designer himself with sparkly wings to grace the top.

Speaking of his collaboration, Alber Elbaz said "We wanted to make all our Christmas dreams come true; an infusion of tradition and modernity together. That is Lanvin. I hope the tree brings a big heart of joy to all who work and stay at Claridge's hotel: It's my way to say a very Merry Christmas.”

We hope our Christmas trees will be just as stylish!

By Annabelle Spranklen