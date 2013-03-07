Lanvin celebrates its 120th birthday

Parisian fashion label Lanvin, as worn by everyone from Kate Moss to Katie Holmes, is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year.

Lanvin, the French fashion house, beloved by stars for its gorgeous couture gowns designed by Alber Elbaz, turns 120 this year and is releasing a special collection to commemorate the occasion.

Lanvin was worn by Tilda Swinton when she won an Oscar for Michael Clayton, co-starring George Clooney (and she was back in Lanvin again for the Oscars 2009!); Drew Barrymore sported a chic black and blush number for the premiere of He's Just Not That Into You; and Kate Moss wore this cocktail frock, left, for her post-pregnancy debut.

Look out for notebooks, T-shirts and paperweights adorned with birthday endearments and hearts, together with more luxurious items such as music boxes; special-edition packaging on the signature Arpège eau de parfum; and a "honeymoon" suitcase, complete with sarong, sandals and an embroidered towel.

In homage to the label's founder, Jeanne Lanvin, who created mother-and-daughter ensembles, the third annual edition of limited-edition figurines will this year feature mother-daughter duos wearing Lanvin designs.

Lanvin 120 is in store in November.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood