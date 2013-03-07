Lanvin celebrates its 120th birthday

Lanvin, the French fashion house, beloved by stars for its gorgeous couture gowns designed by Alber Elbaz, turns 120 this year and is releasing a special collection to commemorate the occasion.
Lanvin was worn by Tilda Swinton when she won an Oscar for Michael Clayton, co-starring George Clooney (and she was back in Lanvin again for the Oscars 2009!); Drew Barrymore sported a chic black and blush number for the premiere of He's Just Not That Into You; and Kate Moss wore this cocktail frock, left, for her post-pregnancy debut.
Look out for notebooks, T-shirts and paperweights adorned with birthday endearments and hearts, together with more luxurious items such as music boxes; special-edition packaging on the signature Arpège eau de parfum; and a "honeymoon" suitcase, complete with sarong, sandals and an embroidered towel.
In homage to the label's founder, Jeanne Lanvin, who created mother-and-daughter ensembles, the third annual edition of limited-edition figurines will this year feature mother-daughter duos wearing Lanvin designs.
Lanvin 120 is in store in November.
By Harriet Reuter Hapgood