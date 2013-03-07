Lady Gaga’s fave British designer receives LFW sponsorship!

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced the 15 brightest emerging stars of London Fashion Week. Designers including David Koma, Holly Fulton, J.JS Lee, JW Anderson and Michael van der Ham are among the fashion stars who will receive NEWGEN sponsorship to show at LFW in February. Meanwhile, Simone Rocha, daughter of fashion legend John Rocha and Lady Gaga’s fave British designer, will receive the grant for the first time.

Off the runway, Christopher Raeburn and Thomas Tait will receive presentation sponsorship, Nasir Mazhar and SISTER by SIBLING will receive installation sponsorship and Huishan Zhang, James Long, Lucas Nascimento, Palmer//Harding, and Tim Soar are the talented creators who will showcase in the exhibition, courtesy of NEWGEN.

Now in its 10th year, the NEWGEN Award for Emerging Fashion Talent, sponsored by the BFC and Topshop, has previously championed such established designers as Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Jonathan Saunders, Erdem and Giles Deacon.

Congrats to the recipients!

By Maria Milano