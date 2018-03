Lacoste L!ive has launched its first womenswear range for Spring Summer 2012!

Preppy faves Lacoste L!ve has launched its first ever womenswear range, available now for Spring Summer 2012.

Inspired by two looks – the cheerleader and the roller girl – the collection is full of peppy pastels, fitted polos, baby doll collars and sports luxe shorts, all wrapped up with a splash of leopard print.

The collection is available to buy now from ASOS, with prices from £65.