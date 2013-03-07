Lacoste announces new designer

Prepsters rejoice! Lacoste, the sportswear fashion house loved by the likes of Alexa Chung (who is the face of the fragrance, out next year), is upping its cool factor with the nomination of Felipe Oliveira Baptista as creative director. The Portuguese-native, who also designs his own fashion line and is a two-time winner of fashion’s Andam Prize, has been brought on board to provide a new interpretation of Lacoste’s brand values.

SEE MORE ALEXA CHUNG STYLE PHOTOS

And that’s something he’s more than capable of doing, thanks to his great sense of colour and exquisite silhouettes. Oliveira Baptista will present his first line for Lacoste for the spring/summer 2012 season, but in the meantime you can get your fashion fix with his ready-to-wear show at Paris Fashion Week next month.

By Maria Milano