Kristin Knox and Jasmine Guinness join Nanette Lepore for champagne and shopping

Westbourne Grove was awash with fashionable folk last night, all heading to Nanette Lepore’s chic West London shop to preview the American designer’s fab spring summer collection, as well as stocking up on autumn winter must-haves with a glass of champagne.
While Jasmine Guinness perused the collection of summer brights and pretty prints, fashion savvy blogger Kristin Knox chatted all things accessories with the designer herself and Zara Martin made the perfect model in a Nanette Lepore ensemble.