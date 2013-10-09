Kristen Stewart Skips Paris Fashion Week… 5 Reasons Why We Missed Her

While Kristen Stewart gets down to work, we study her fashion week style gone by…

There’s something about Kristen Stewart at fashion week that we’ve come to anticipate every season. While she didn’t appear to be a natural on the front row at first, the Twilight star has become a firm favourite whenever she does decide to descend on the style pack.

No more so than at Balenciaga and Chanel, where she worked all-out glamour for the designers’ Haute Couture Autumn Winter 2013 shows in July.

So while Kristen is busying filming scenes for her new film, Camp X-Ray, we’ve rounded up the five reasons she was sorely missed at Paris Fashion Week SS14...

1. Those tousled tresses

Whether she’s dolled up in a spangled jumpsuit or spotted backstage in off-duty denims, Kristen’s commitment to her un-kept tresses can’t be underrated. The potential for another Balenciaga braid was high on our wish list this season.

2. The smoky eye

Where there’s a side-swept hairdo, Kristen’s smoky eye isn’t far behind. At Chanel she infused sweeps of blue glitter while keeping the kohl liner smudged and moody at all times.

3. Her power stance

Need we say more? This Hollywood starlet is known for her smoldering, shy and deeply complex approach to posing. Be it on the red carpet, or at the hottest shows of fashion week.

4. Lessons in biker jackets

Between her trusted black leathers and that quilted yellow number she wore at the Spring Summer 2013 shows, this girl knows a strong biker jacket when she sees one.

5. The off-duty style inspiration

When she’s not rocking her best front row get up, Kristen occupies our roving fashion week eye with her best in off-duty wares. Denims, slogan tees, specs and trainers. Love.

Until next season, K-Stew!

By Jessica Bridgeman

