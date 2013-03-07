Kim Kardashian launches handbag range in Australia

Stylista Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe launch the Kardashian Kollection handbag range Down Under

Newly single Kim Kardashian landed in Australia earlier this week with her younger sister Khloe to launch the sisters’ brand new Kardashian Kollection handbag range.

Sporting a figure-hugging white crochet dress to flaunt her famous curves, Kim greeted fans lined up outside the David Jones store in Sydney alongside Khloe, who was clad in ripped jeans and a black top.

The Kardashian Kollection, available at Sears department store in the US, has been a smash hit with the sisters’ fanbase. Packed with on-trend items, including leather leggings knee-high boots, sparkly dresses and now handbags, the pocket-friendly line is a collaboration between sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

By Maria Milano