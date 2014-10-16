KENZO's Charity Tiger Sweater Just Went Straight To The Top Of Our Wish List

Affordable, seriously cool AND for a good cause – if you buy one designer piece this season, make it this...

Every season there but a few pieces that break from the mould to reach icon status and, unless you've been living under a very large rock for the past year, you'll know that KENZO's unmistakable Tiger jumper was literally everywhere.

Unlike other trends that tend to spike then fade, the brand's statement motif as continued to be more than popular with fashion editors, bloggers and celebs alike; proof that some things just don't go out of fashion.

Fans of the label – and those of us who missed out snapping up one of the jumpers first time round – will be pleased to hear that KENZO has created a stunning version of the cosy staple in on-point cobalt blue, and it's now available to buy. Yay!

If the notion of owning one of the season's coolest buys wasn't enough to whet your shopping appetite, this news ought to do it. The unisex sweatshirt is in fact limited edition and has been re-issued by the brand in partnership with the charitable Blue Marine Foundation.

After supporting the BMF for the first time earlier this year, KENZO is raising awareness about the do-good corp for a second time through the iconic sweater and has pledged that a portion of the proceeds from each one sold will go straight to the organisation. How generous is that?

Led by KENZO's creative duo, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, the label's mission is to assist the foundation’s efforts with its plans for ongoing protection of the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the Antarctic ecosystem in association with the Marine Reserves Coalition and the RSPB. It might sound like a mouthful, but it's pretty important stuff...

What's more, the sweater comes in at a very reasonable £165, making it an irresistible buy on all accounts. Yep, you won't even feel the need to hide it from your other half.

A designer buy that's going to help the environment, won't break the bank and will keep you on-trend all season long? We're so up for this... The sweater is on sale now in KENZO stores and Kenzo.com.

So, what are you waiting for? Do your bit, give something back and look amazing in the process with the help of KENZO.

By Maxine Eggenberger