Kendall Jenner Was Almost Unrecognisable In The Marc Jacobs Show

It was strictly a no make-up affair for the models on the Marc Jacobs SS15 catwalk

If Kendall Jenner ever gets sick of her celebrity status, and wants to go incognito, Marc Jacobs has just found her the perfect disguise: a raven black wig, and no make-up.

It's this get up that she, and other models including Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid, wore on Marc Jacobs candy pink catwalk at the close of New York Fashion Week last night – and we barely recognised her.

While many designers might describe their use of make-up for shows as minimal, Jacobs' girls really were natural. Nothing was used on the models' faces save, perhaps, for a slick of moisturiser, or a touch of concealer for those battling a few spots. But otherwise the foundation, blush and eyeliner was left well alone.

Nevertheless, make-up artist Francous Nars, whose idea it was to leave the girls fresh faced, was backstage to oversee proceedings, although what exactly he was overseeing we're not quite sure.

'I think Marc sees these girls as an army,' Nars told The Cut. The colours in the collection are kind of military, with beige, khaki, caramel, and chocolate. But we're not locked into having to apply makeup or blush or lip gloss. Sometimes I see women wearing nothing, and I love that, it's just a part of life.'

It's certainly a big part of our life. And we think all the models looked fabulous…

By Olivia Marks