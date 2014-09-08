Kendall Jenner Takes To The Diane Von Furstenberg Catwalk Alongside Naomi Campbell

It looks like it's going to be another stella season the catwalk for Kendall...

Kendall Jenner has made her New York Fashion week debut this September, walking for none other than Diane von Furstenberg at the weekend.

Taking to the catwalk in a monochrome backless minidress – part of DvF's spring summer 15 collection – the young model looked perfectly at home in front of the popping cameras and fash pack.

After last February's string of high profile runway appearances – which other first timer gets to model for Chanel so fast? – we wouldn't expect anything less, and it looks like the 18-year-old is going to have another stellar season at fashion month.

Rex

Further proving that she really has her modelling chops, Kendall took to theDvF catwalk alongside the legendary Naomi Campbell – and looked totally at ease as she strutted next to the iconic super.

Although Kendall has reportedly banned her family from coming to watch her at shows, that didn't stop mum Kris Jenner from showing her support on Instagram, 'So beautiful today @kendalljenner walking in the Diane von Furstenberg SS15!'

And while Kendall was busy strutting her stuff in NewYork, she also made the cover of The Sunday Times Style magazine over here in Blighty.

Posing up a storm with the Kardashian family's favourite designer, Balmain's Olivier Rousteing, Kendall made clear that her fashion world takeover is only getting stronger.

We wonder which show Kendall will be starring in next…

By Olivia Marks