Kendall Jenner Just Conquered Milan Fashion Week, Making Her Debut For Fendi

Kendall Jenner just made her MFW debut by walking one of the weeks biggest shows. You don't do anything by halves, do you KJ?

Kendall Jenner may have skipped out on London Fashion Week this season but, as it turns out, our hunch that KJ would turn up to walk at Milan Fashion Week panned out, and boy did she bag herself a good one...

Instagram practically broke when Kendall emerged from the wings and made her way down none other than the Fendi catwalk in what would be her MFW debut. Not a bad gig, huh?

The third city in the Fashion Month roster; it was the only locale that Kendall failed to make her mark on back in February, so it's no wonder she made the effort to fly across the Atlantic to conquer it for SS15.

Dressed in brown suede trousers and an eye-catching printed top complete with shredded slashes, Kendall looked amazing as she made her way down the runway, turning to reveal a long feather and plant hair accessory. How cute is that?

However, Kendall wasn't the only noteworthy model to make an impact on Fendi's catwalk. Cara Delevingne has been notably absent from NYFW and LFW (bar her one and only walk for Topshop Unique) but made every effort to appear in pal Karl Lagerfeld's show for the Italian label.

Cara D was given a super-cute floral print dress to sport, along with chunky stacked bangles, a mini bag and what has become iconic for the brand; a fluffy key-chain.

Joining Cara and Kendall on the runway was the stunning Georgia May Jagger, who InStyle chatted to backstage while she had her final make-up and hair touches applied...

Taking to our seats, we were welcomed with beautiful drawings of the looks that were to follow just minutes later, all hand-sketched by Mr Lagerfeld himself. Now that's what we call a keepsake...

Given that Kendall has now been cast in yet another show by Karl Lagerfeld, who it's worth noting has impossibly high standards, we're hedging our bets on the fact that we'll see her walk in his other show this season - arguably one of the most highly anticipated shows of Fashion Month; Chanel.

Yep, this girl has officially made it. Way to go, Kendall...

By Maxine Eggenberger